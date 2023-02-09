Arbor Day Native Plant Sale 2/11/23 Published 9:42 am Thursday, February 9, 2023

Saturday, February 11, 10:00 a.m. to Noon

(Members enter at 9:00 a.m.)

Winter is a great time for planting trees and woody shrubs, celebrate Mississippi Arbor Day by choosing your favorites from a great selection of native trees, shrubs, and perennials. Plant experts and Pearl River County Master Gardeners will help you select right plant for the right place on your property. Free admission During Plant Sale only!

For more information see link below.

http://www.crosbyarboretum.msstate.edu/events/2023/02/arbor-day-native-plant-sale-21123?fbclid=IwAR1v634fww_qcA86H_AReue3fbmy5wU2gPHQ0YL-kUNjSP0UrIw9otqBrWI