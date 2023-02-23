A funny and moving tribute to resilience and hope Published 11:13 am Thursday, February 23, 2023

JACKSON—New Stage Theatre will present, Every Brilliant Thing the timely and life-affirmig story of life’s

miracles and finding hope March 14 – 26, 2023. Curtain times and dates for performances are Tuesdays through Saturdays

Recommended for: Ages 14+ for mentions of suicide and suicidal ideation.

suicide and suicidal ideation.

Could you name a hundred things that make life wonderful? A thousand? How about a million? A boy’s mother attempted

suicide and in response, he started a list of things to live for. As he grows up, the list takes on a life of its own. This surprising

and immersive theatrical experience speaks openly about depression, mental illness, and suicide. With poignant humor and

joy, it takes us on a journey through grief, healing, falling in love, and (re)discovering all that life has to give.

I am so excited about Every Brilliant Thing, a refreshing play told in collaboration with the audience that has touched

audiences worldwide”, says artistic director Francine Reynolds. “One of the reasons this play was chosen is because it

addresses mental health. Societal trends and the pandemic have uncovered an upsurge of mental health issues. In a recent

survey by the Kaiser Family Foundation, it was found that an overwhelming majority of people in the United States think the

country is experiencing a mental health crisis. Not only is Every Brilliant Thing an irresistible play about sadness that

celebrates the world’s joys, it is an event that provides an unforgettable communal experience that reminds us of the power

found in connecting with the people around us. The play welcomes audiences into the story. While participation is optional,

from time to time the two actors will invite patrons to take part. Ray McFarland and Ali Dinkins are the perfect actors to guide

the Every Brilliant Thing experience,” says Reynolds.

Audience Interaction: This production involves audience participation. All Interactions are optional, confirmed by consent.

The production may be enjoyed with or without directly participating.

The cast includes: New Stage Theatre’s production of this solo tour de force will feature two actors who will rotate in the

role at different performances. The actors are audience favorites Ray Mcfarland* and Ali Dinkins.

*Ray McFarland appears through the courtesy of Actors’ Equity Association.