6-Year-Old Cornelius Fairley Saves Mom’s Life and is Honored by Community Published 12:48 pm Thursday, February 23, 2023

1 of 2

Not all heroes wear caps, nor are they all adult’s with incredible powers. Picayune’s local hero was a 6-year-old boy, named Cornelius Fairley. Cornelius is a hero, because on Feb, 11. 2023, he was quick to act when his mother, 28, Cornissia Fairley was having a seizure in their home. Cornelius’s mother is battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer and began developing focal seizures about 3 weeks ago. In case of an emergency, Cornelius was taught by his family to call 911.

Picayune Dispatch responded to Fairley’s 911 call at 1:09 p.m. He described the situation and dispatch was able to pinpoint the residential home and arrive on the scene. An ambulance was able to arrive, evaluate and take Mrs. Fairley to a hospital. Cornelius’s heroism stopped a potential disaster from occurring and escalating.

Cornelius was honorably allowed to lead the Mardi Gras Parade in Picayune the following afternoon with Police Chief James Bolton and the Police Department. He was also honored at Tuesday’s City Council meeting by his grandparents, Mayor Jim Luke, and his Principle at West Side Elementary Kerri Wielder.

“He’s a momma boy, he loves his momma,” said his grandmother Cornelia Andrews. Cornelius is also described by his family as very loving, and outgoing, has a caring heart for all people, and loves going to church, and playing the drums.