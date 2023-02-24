New Chamber Member; Stringer’s Trailer by VIC Sales. Published 12:10 pm Friday, February 24, 2023

The Greater Picayune Area Chamber of Commerce welcomes Stringer’s Trailer by VIC Sales.

Stringer’s Trailer By VIC Sales is family owned and operated. They are a licensed trailer dealer, registered in the State of Mississippi. They sell a complete line of top brand factory made single and dual axle Utility, Cargo, Equipment, Gooseneck, Dump, Stock, Landscape trailers, trailer parts, and Woods Implements. All new trailers are factory warrantied and they stand behind every trailer they sell. If you are looking to sell your trailer, camper, cars, or more, talk to Stringer’s today.