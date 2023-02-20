Pearl River County Offers Federal Funds for Emergency Food and Shelter Program Published 9:50 am Monday, February 20, 2023

The Pearl River County EFSP Local Board is accepting funding applications for Phase 39, ARPAR, and 40 of the Emergency Food & Shelter Program from February 8, 2023, to February 24, 2023.

Pearl River County was recently awarded Federal Funds under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program. The Pearl River County EFSP Local Board is accepting funding applications for Phase 39, ARPAR, and 40 of the Emergency Food & Shelter Program from February 8, 2023, to February 24, 2023. Pearl River County has been chosen to receive $21,204 for Phase 39, $65,538 for Phase ARPAR, and $19,856 for Phase 40 to help supplement emergency food and shelter programs in this county.

Under the terms of the grant from the National Board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must adhere to the following:

Be private voluntary non-profits or units of government,

Have an accounting system,

Practice nondiscrimination,

Have demonstrated capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and 5)if they are a private voluntary organization, they must have a voluntary board. Qualifying agencies are encouraged to apply.

ABOUT EFSP – The Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP) is a Federal program administered by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and has been entrusted through the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act of 1987. Eligible EFSP activities include the following: Emergency Rent/Mortgage/Utility Assistance, Mass Shelter, and Served Meals.