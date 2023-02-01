PRC Board gives project updates

Bus drivers are concerned about potential transportation changes.

The Pearl River Central School District held its regular called Board meeting on Jan 9.

On the Board’s agenda, there was a motion to consider accepting all bids received and award the Transportation Services contract to First Student, Inc., pending Board attorney review.

First Student Inc. is a transportation company that schools use for their student transportation. Currently, the Pearl River Central school district employs its drivers.

During public comment at the beginning of the board meeting, several drivers voice their dissatisfaction with this news. A 30-year school driver for Pearl River Central School district,

“It was my first job, and I planned on it being my last job.”

The citizen said they were informed that morning by the Transportation Department about being possibly outsourced by Student First Inc. She asked the Board not to vote on it because of the benefits that will be taken away from the drivers, such as their retirement plan and health insurance.

Another driver was unhappy to have been informed by word of mouth. She pleaded that First Student Inc. isn’t as good as the current transportation drivers.

“We know the kids, know these roads, and we take care of them, (the kids).”

Once the Board got to said item, no members of the Board voted to motion it or take any action. The Board could entertain a motion at the next board meeting if Superintendent John Shows makes the recommendation.

Projects

Chief Financial and Operations Officer T. J. Burleson has no timeline to report on the completion of the auditorium. The contractors are in the final stages of their list. Currently, contractors are in the process of installing the light board and audio system.