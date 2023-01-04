Women’s Basketball opens 2023 at home Thursday Published 5:07 pm Wednesday, January 4, 2023

PERKINSTON — The Mississippi Gulf Coast women’s basketball team will play the first game of 2023 in Dantzler Arena on Thursday.

The Bulldogs will entertain Holmes in the first MACCC contest of the season. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. The game will be streamed at https://mgcccbulldogs.com/watch.

It’s the opening night of MACCC play across the state, with seven league games scheduled.

Records

MGCCC: 4-2

Holmes: 8-3

Last Time Out

MGCCC beat Hinds 61-39 on Dec. 5 at Perk, getting 19 points off the bench from Simaru Fields (Fr., Gulfport/Gulfport).

Holmes broke a two-game losing streak by beating Baton Rouge 68-57 on Dec. 9 at Goodman. Ally Alford led Holmes with with 21 points.

Previous Meeting

On Dec. 2, 2022, Gulf Coast beat Holmes 103-44 at Goodman, with Elsie Harris scoring 19 points off the bench.

Notes

Gulf Coast is first in the MACCC in 3-point defense (20.3 percent), second in opponent shooting (31.3 percent) and third in points allowed (49.0 ppg).

Simaru Fields (Fr., Gulfport/Gulfport) is eighth in the MACCC in 3-point shooting (35.7 percent).

Elsie Harris (So., Mobile, Ala./B.C. Rain) is second in the MACCC in free-throw shooting (83.3 percent).

TK Catchings (So., New Hebron/Simpson Academy) is fourth in the MACCC in shooting (53.2 percent).

Three Ahead

Saturday, Jan. 7: vs. Lawson State, Perkinston, 2 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 9: at Jones, Ellisville, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 12: vs. Mississippi Delta, Perkinston, 6 p.m.

For more information on MGCCC’s 11 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.