Women’s basketball hosts undefeated Pearl River Published 11:01 am Wednesday, January 18, 2023

PERKINSTON — If it wasn’t big enough that Mississippi Gulf Coast’s biggest rival is paying a visit Thursday night, Pearl River is also undefeated in women’s basketball action this season.

The teams will tip off at 6 p.m. at Dantzler Arena. The game will be streamed at https://mgcccbulldogs.com/watch.

Records

MGCCC: 8-3/3-1 MACCC, T-4 th place in conference

place in conference Pearl River: 14-0/4-0 MACCC, T-1st place in conference

Last Time Out

MGCCC went on the road to beat Northeast Mississippi 64-53 on Tuesday. Elsie Harris (So., Mobile, Ala./B.C. Rain) led the Bulldogs with 25 points and five assists.

Pearl River beat Meridian 66-58 at Poplarville on Tuesday.

Previous Meeting

On Jan. 13, 2022, Gulf Coast beat Pearl River 80-74 at Poplarville. Elsie Harris had 24 points to lead MGCCC.

Notes

Gulf Coast ranks second in the MACCC in field-goal defense (33.5 percent) and 3-point defense (22.5 percent).

Simaru Fields (Fr., Gulfport/Gulfport) is seventh in the MACCC in scoring (14.7 ppg).

Elsie Harris (So., Mobile, Ala./B.C. Rain) is second in the MACCC in free-throw shooting (81.6 percent) and seventh in steals (30).

TK Catchings (So., New Hebron/Simpson Academy) is second in the MACCC in field-goal shooting (57.5 percent) and eighth in rebounding (7.7 rpg).

Three Ahead

Monday, Jan. 23: at Coahoma, Clarksdale, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 26: vs. East Central, Perkinston, 6 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 30: at Hinds, Utica, 6 p.m.

