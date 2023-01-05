Widening project for HWY 11 will resume near the end of 2023

Published 11:36 am Thursday, January 5, 2023

By David Thornton Jr.

According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation Project Manager Dexter Childs, the construction on widening the bridge at HW11 will be put for bid near the fourth quarter of the 2023 year.

Groundwork will resume soon after bids are placed and one is accepted.

The scope of work will cover where MDOT left off from its previous phase, onto the bridge on Highway 11 crossing the East Hobolochitto creek, and will end at 4th St.

