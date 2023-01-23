Welcome Backyard Event Rentals Published 9:26 am Monday, January 23, 2023

The Greater Picayune Area Chamber of Commerce welcomes a new member, Backyard Event Rentals.

Backyard Event Rentals is a small event rental company based out of Poplarville, Mississippi. The business is owned by local photographer/videographer duo Jacob Cochran and River Roderick. They specialize in tents, tables, chairs, lighting, centerpieces, and furniture. They can help you elevate any of your events of any size.

Visit their site at: