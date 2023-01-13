Vickie Diane Harry Published 2:06 pm Friday, January 13, 2023

January 10, 2023

“For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son,” John 3:16

We mournfully announce the passing of our angel Vickie Diane Harry, on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.

Vickie was born on April 4, 1964, in Picayune, MS, to the late Clementine Huderson Jett and Major Jones. She accepted Christ as a youth at the Pleasant Valley Baptist Church. She attended Picayune Memorial High School and later enrolled at Pearl River Community College. Entering her adulthood, she became a CNA and loved her job. In 1987, Vickie met and married Arnold Lee Harry.

Vickie was a strong, independent woman. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Arnold Lee Harry; and brother, Stephon Huderson.

Left to cherish fond memories are her children: daughters, Yolanda Huderson (Justin Hart) of Atlanta, GA, and Okema (Senaka) Hinton of Picayune, MS; son, Mario (Ashley) Huderson of Atlanta, GA; 3 brothers, Terry Huderson and Kenneth (Nickie) Jones of Picayune, MS, and Mario Jones of Detroit, MI; special mother, Mary Lois Jones of Detroit, MI; 2 sisters, Tracy Jones and Tameka (Eddie) Jones, of Picayune, MS; 18 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at the Pleasant Valley Baptist Church. Visitation from 12:00 -1:00 p.m. Interment will be at the New Palestine Cemetery.

Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home.