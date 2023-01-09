Two children found dead and one rescued after hostage situation in Mississippi Published 4:44 pm Monday, January 9, 2023

1 of 1

Two children have been shot dead after a hostage situation this Monday in Mississippi.

Marquez Griffin, 25 is arrested and in custody at the Coahoma County Adult Detention Center, where he has been charged with 2 counts of murder and 2 counts of aggravated assault.

According to a news release from the Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 2 a.m. Monday, Jan 6, officers received a call from 325 Coldwater River Road Apartments in Jonestown of a child shot.

An off-duty sheriff’s deputy that lives in Jonestown, responded to the call and immediately responded to the scene. Upon the off-duty sheriff’s and other officers’ arrival, they made contact with the suspect who is now identified as Marquez Griffin was holding a child at gunpoint. The officers handled the situation by talking Griffin into dropping the weapon and the child safely. Once Griffin cooperated he was immediately taken into custody.

The names of the two deceased children have not been released. according to reports the sheriff’s office said the incident is under investigation and that a motive is not yet clear.