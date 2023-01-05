Timothy Levant Published 5:47 pm Thursday, January 5, 2023

December 28, 2022

“Let not your heart be troubled: ye believe in God, believe also in me.” John 14:1

Timothy (Tim) Jerome Levant was born June 17, 1961 in Walterboro, SC to the late Clyde Levant and Ruby Bedford Dean. Tim was educated at the Sol C Johnson High School, Savannah, GA. He later moved to Picayune, MS with his mother and they joined the St. Matthew Baptist Church, Picayune, MS under the leadership of Reverend Joey Marks where he became a member of the choir.

Tim was a child-at-heart by enjoying flying kites, watching wrestling, riding his bicycle (when he was able), walking to Walmart, Claiborne Hill and his daily visits to the Crosby Library, but his greatest joy was fishing. Tim was a quite person but loved helping and talking to people. Tim transitioned his earthly life on December 28, 2022 at the Lakeview Hospital, Covington, LA at the age of 61. He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents, Richard and Mary Bedford; two uncles and four aunts. His life will forever be cherished in the lives of his son, Aaron Warren; uncles, Tommy Bedford and Willie C. (Dianne) Dean; aunt, Hattie Mae Smith; best friend, Mary Jackson; cousins, other relatives and friends. Graveside Service will be held Saturday, January 7, 2022 at 10:00 am. at Picayune Cemetery, 8th Street, Picayune, MS. Rev. Van Bolden, Officiating. Entrusted by Brown’s Funeral Home.