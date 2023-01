Election ballot gets larger with three days left Published 9:10 am Monday, January 30, 2023

Qualifying for Pearl River County elections began on Jan. 3 at 8 a.m. and will end on Feb. 1 at 5 p.m.

Primary races will be on Aug. 8, and the general election will be on Nov. 7, 2023.

Joseph Haralson (D) qualifies as a candidate for Pearl River County Sheriff. He will face current PRC Sheriff David Allison.

Joey Reynolds, Jr (R), and Toni Shubert (I) also qualify as candidate County Supervisor 2. There are more new names in the race for county office election, below is the updated list as of Monday, Jan 30.

The Picayune Item and Poplarville Democrat will track candidates for all Pearl River Country races throughout the qualifying period. Of the 17 seats up for election, the following candidates have qualified as of 2 p.m., Friday Jan. 6:

CHANCERY CLERK

MELINDA SMITH BOWMAN (R)

CIRCUIT CLERK:

NANCE FITZPATRICK STOKES (R)

CONSTABLE NORTH:

DANNY JOE SLADE (R)

CONSTABLE SOUTHEAST:

TREY BECHTEL, III (R)

TODD DOUGLAS (R)

SHANE MICHAEL EDGAR (R)

RICKEY MCCLENDON (R)

CONSTABLE SOUTHWEST:

JAMES EDWARD BOLTON (R)

NEIL DUGAS (R)

RHONDA POCHE JOHNSON (R)

CHARLES KEVIN KELLY (R)

CORONER:

DEREK TURNAGE (R)

COUNTY PROSECUTING ATTORNEY:

MIKE PATTEN (R)

ELECTION COMMISSIONER DISTRICT 2:

REBECCA TAYLOR

ELECTION COMMISSIONER DISTRICT 4:

Empty

JUSTICE COURT JUDGE NORTH:

BEN BRELAND (R)

GREG SHAW (R)

JUSTICE COURT JUDGE SOUTHEAST:

DONALD FAIL (R)

JUSTICE COURT JUDGE SOUTHWEST:

JASON HUNT (R)

MARCUS WHITFIELD (R)

SHERIFF:

DAVID ALLISON (R)

JOSEPH HARALSON (D)

SUPERVISOR 1:

DONALD HART (D)

SUPERVISOR 2:

MALCOLM PERRY (R)

JOEY REYNOLDS, JR (R)

TONI SHUBERT (I)

SUPERVISOR 3:

HUDSON HOLLIDAY (R)

CARL LADNER (R)

CRUZ RUSSELL (R)

SUPERVISOR 4:

JASON SPENCE (R)

SUPERVISOR 5:

CHRIS ALISON (R)

RICHARD L. CRAWFORD (R)

BRYCE LOTT (R)

DONNIE SAUCIER (R)

DOUGLAS (RICKY) SAUL (R)

SHANNON HARRELL (R)

TAX ASSESSOR/COLLECTOR: