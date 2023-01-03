The New Year’s holiday travel enforcement period summary Published 10:36 am Tuesday, January 3, 2023

The Mississippi Highway Patrol New Year’s Holiday Travel Enforcement Period concluded

Monday, January 2nd, at midnight. The period began on Friday, December 30, 2021, at

6:00 a.m. Mississippi Highway Patrol issued 8037 citations, made 164 arrests for

impaired driving, and investigated 203 crashes resulting in 54 injuries with two fatal

crashes and two deaths. The deadly crashes occurred in Neshoba and Yalobusha

Counties.

Fatal Crash, Neshoba County, 1/1/2023

On Sunday, January 1, 2023, at approximately 10:00 AM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol

responded to a fatal crash on Highway 482 in Neshoba County.

A 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by 21-year-old Breanne Mingoof Philadelphia, MS,

traveled west on Highway 482 when the vehicle ran off the roadway and overturned

multiple times. Nakeya Amos, an unrestrained passenger, received fatal injuries from the

crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Fatal Crash, Yalobusha County, 1/2/2023

On Monday, January 2, 2022, at approximately 12:20 PM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol

responded to a fatal crash on Interstate 55 in Yalobusha County.

A 2001 Jeep Laredo driven by 75-year-old Dennis L. Mudbone of Memphis,

and a 2017 Dodge Charger driven by 42 -year-old Glen E. Bess of Waynesville, MO, were both

traveling north on Interstate 55.

A 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by 19-year-old James I. Inman of Popular Bluff, MO, and a

2013 Nissan Rogue were both traveling south on Interstate 55.

The 2017 Dodge Charger collided with the rear of the 2011 Jeep Laredo, causing the 2011 Jeep

Laredo to cross the median and collide with the 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe and the 2013 Nissan

Rogue.

Dennis L. Mudbone received fatal injuries from the crash.

Eli K. Mcintyre,19, (a passenger in the Nissan) of Boswell, OK, received moderate injuries

from the crash and was transported to a local hospital.

Joshua Bess,42, (a passenger in the Dodge) of Waynesville, MO, received no injuries.

Rhiannon Bess,12, (a passenger in the Dodge) of Waynesville, MO, received no injuries.

Tina Inman, 43, (a passenger in the Chevrolet) of Poplar Bluff, MO, received no injuries.

Keith Ashcraft,16, ( a passenger in the Chevrolet) Poplar Bluff, MO, received no injuries.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

NEW YEAR TRAVEL PERIOD ENFORCEMENT OVERVIEW

2022-2023 New Year Holiday Enforcement Totals,

December 30- January 2

Total Citations – 8037

Seatbelt and Child Restraint – 858

DUI’s – 164

Crashes – 203

Fatal Crashes – 2

Fatalities – 2

Motorist Assist – 87

2021-2022 New Year Holiday Enforcement Totals,

December 30 – January 2

Total Citations – 14,792

Seatbelt and Child Restraint – 1421

DUI’s – 279

Crashes – 178

Fatal Crashes – 2

Fatalities – 2

Motorist Assist – 196