The New Year’s holiday travel enforcement period summary
Published 10:36 am Tuesday, January 3, 2023
The Mississippi Highway Patrol New Year’s Holiday Travel Enforcement Period concluded
Monday, January 2nd, at midnight. The period began on Friday, December 30, 2021, at
6:00 a.m. Mississippi Highway Patrol issued 8037 citations, made 164 arrests for
impaired driving, and investigated 203 crashes resulting in 54 injuries with two fatal
crashes and two deaths. The deadly crashes occurred in Neshoba and Yalobusha
Counties.
Fatal Crash, Neshoba County, 1/1/2023
On Sunday, January 1, 2023, at approximately 10:00 AM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol
responded to a fatal crash on Highway 482 in Neshoba County.
A 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by 21-year-old Breanne Mingoof Philadelphia, MS,
traveled west on Highway 482 when the vehicle ran off the roadway and overturned
multiple times. Nakeya Amos, an unrestrained passenger, received fatal injuries from the
crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.
This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
Fatal Crash, Yalobusha County, 1/2/2023
On Monday, January 2, 2022, at approximately 12:20 PM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol
responded to a fatal crash on Interstate 55 in Yalobusha County.
A 2001 Jeep Laredo driven by 75-year-old Dennis L. Mudbone of Memphis,
and a 2017 Dodge Charger driven by 42 -year-old Glen E. Bess of Waynesville, MO, were both
traveling north on Interstate 55.
A 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by 19-year-old James I. Inman of Popular Bluff, MO, and a
2013 Nissan Rogue were both traveling south on Interstate 55.
The 2017 Dodge Charger collided with the rear of the 2011 Jeep Laredo, causing the 2011 Jeep
Laredo to cross the median and collide with the 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe and the 2013 Nissan
Rogue.
Dennis L. Mudbone received fatal injuries from the crash.
Eli K. Mcintyre,19, (a passenger in the Nissan) of Boswell, OK, received moderate injuries
from the crash and was transported to a local hospital.
Joshua Bess,42, (a passenger in the Dodge) of Waynesville, MO, received no injuries.
Rhiannon Bess,12, (a passenger in the Dodge) of Waynesville, MO, received no injuries.
Tina Inman, 43, (a passenger in the Chevrolet) of Poplar Bluff, MO, received no injuries.
Keith Ashcraft,16, ( a passenger in the Chevrolet) Poplar Bluff, MO, received no injuries.
This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
NEW YEAR TRAVEL PERIOD ENFORCEMENT OVERVIEW
2022-2023 New Year Holiday Enforcement Totals,
December 30- January 2
Total Citations – 8037
Seatbelt and Child Restraint – 858
DUI’s – 164
Crashes – 203
Fatal Crashes – 2
Fatalities – 2
Motorist Assist – 87
2021-2022 New Year Holiday Enforcement Totals,
December 30 – January 2
Total Citations – 14,792
Seatbelt and Child Restraint – 1421
DUI’s – 279
Crashes – 178
Fatal Crashes – 2
Fatalities – 2
Motorist Assist – 196