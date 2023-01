Stone County Forestry Association Published 8:27 am Friday, January 27, 2023

Pearl River-Stone County Forestry Association meets February 7, noon, dutch treat lunch at Simply Southern (1119 E Frontage Dr, Wiggins). Speakers from Enviva: Rick Frederick, Community Relations Manager, Gulf Coast Region; Jeff Keaton, Commodity Manager. (Visit us on Facebook for more details–https://www.facebook. com/prs.cfa/.)