SPCA, adoption event, food pantry and back to regular priced spay/neuters Published 2:53 pm Thursday, January 26, 2023

The Pearl River County SPCA will be going back to its regular-priced spay and neuters.

Cats- $60

Dogs- $80.

For a very long time, the shelter was able to reduce its prices during its low-cost neuter special.

The shelter is currently low on it Pantry Pet food. Every first and third Saturday of the month, the shelter is asking for donations of pet food as part of their Pet Food Pantry food bank to help address the current food shortage. Shelter staff is looking for any kind of opened or unopened dry cat or dog food. Brands such as Iams, Kibbles, Purina, Friskies, Meow Mix, and Pedigree are appreciated. Residents can donate their extra dry food to the food pantry located at the H.O.P.E Station located next door to the animal shelter on Palestine Road. Donations can be dropped off from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

There will also be an adoption event on Feb 12, at Tractor Supply here in Picayune hosted by the PRC SPCA from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.