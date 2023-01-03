SMH’s First-Born Babies of the New Year Published 3:55 pm Tuesday, January 3, 2023

1 of 2

(Jan. 3, 2023 – Slidell, La.) – The first day of the New Year brought more cause for celebration for two families at Slidell Memorial Hospital. Slidell’s first babies of 2023 were born about an hour apart in the evening of January 1:

Briar Kate Tassin was born at 5:43 p.m., making her the first baby born at Slidell Memorial Hospital this year.

Briar Tassin, who weighed 6 pounds, 9 ounces, was born a few days early and has a big sister who is very excited to meet her, according to her father, Paul Tassin. Paul Tassin said his favorite part of the birth experience was holding Briar for the first time.

Ricardo Reyes, born at 6:54 p.m. and weighing in at 8.5 pounds, was born one day earlier than expected. His mother, Naomi Reyes, noted her favorite part was hearing him cry in the busy operating room.

Both families reported their newborns resemble their fathers.