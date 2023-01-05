Shirley Muller Natal Published 5:46 pm Thursday, January 5, 2023

Shirley Muller Natal

December 28, 2022

Shirley (Granny) Muller Natal, 95 years of age, of Picayune MS passed away on Wednesday December 28, 2022. Mrs. Natal was born to Paul L. Muller and Octavia Rolling Muller in New Orleans on January 7,1927. She married F. Patrick Natal in New Orleans on October 4, 1947. After 57 years of marriage, he preceded her in death on July 9, 2005. She was also preceded in death by her parents and her sister Ruth Muller Bonnet. As a devout Catholic she lived a life reflecting her faith and was a constant and steading force for all in her life. She was dedicated to the Blessed Mother praying the rosary daily. She retired from LSU Medical School where she was Administrative Assistant for the Children’s Center. She had many various talents. She was a founding member and President of Bayou Gardeners in New Orleans, an award-winning member of New Orleans Photography Association, a member of St. Charles Borromeo Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary. She was also a talented seamstress, artist, and an avid reader. She celebrated life to the fullest.

She is survived by her four children, Terrie Natal Butler (Will), Patrick L. Natal (the late Kathleen), Mary Beth Natal Martina and Thomas A. Natal (Debbie). She leaves 13 Grandchildren, Paul Williams, Christopher Butler, Patrick Natal, Matthew Natal, Monique Natal Lassiter, Spencer Walton, Michael Walton, Megan Walton Wunder, Joseph Martina, Thomas Natal, Patrick Natal, Amelia Natal Gerken, and Julieanne Natal Lund, and 21 Great Grandchildren. She is also survived by Step Grandchildren who cared for her as their own, Vickie Butler Cooley, Kenneth A. Butler, Brad Butler. Friends and relatives are invited to attend a Rosary Service at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church (1000 Goodyear Boulevard, Picayune, MS, 39466) on Friday, January 6, 2023 at 10:00 am. Following the Rosary Service, the family will receive friends and have visitation from 10:30 am until 11:00 am. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am with burial following in St. Louis, No 3 Cemetery (3421 Esplanade Ave, NOLA, 70119) at 2:00 pm.

Picayune Funeral Home, (601) 798-5238