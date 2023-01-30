SCV Camp to host Daughdrill Cemetery cleanup workday

Published 5:37 pm Monday, January 30, 2023

By Special to the Item

The Gainesville Volunteers SCV Camp No. 373 is hosting the Daughdrill Cemetery cleanup workday on Saturday, Feb. 4, at 10:00 a.m. Members of the community are encouraged to help. The cemetery is in complete disrepair and needs our help. The Cemetery is located off HWY 26 on Otho Davis Rd. Signs have been placed by Pearl River County which provide directions.

 

Established in 1995 It is our mission to preserve and protect the Confederate History of Pearl River County. For more information on our organization please visit us at www.gainesvillevols.org.

