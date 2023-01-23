Sarah Moseley Gelabert, named Nissan Teacher of the week

Published 12:48 pm Monday, January 23, 2023

By David Thornton Jr.

Teacher of the week, Sarah Moseley Gelabert, and her students at Pearl River Central High School

This week Nissan Teacher of the week goes to Pearl River Central High School English Inclusion teacher, Sarah Moseley Gelabert.

Gelabert has been a teacher for a year and a half, one full year of which has been spent at PRCHS.

 

Her favorite thing about teaching is getting to be a loving adult presence in the lives of students and teaching them to have compassion for others through the world of literature.

 

The most important thing that Gelabert would want her students to take away from their time with her is the realization that they truly do have value, and that they are competent–that they don’t have to be someone else in order to bring unique and irreplaceable flavor to the world.

 

Gelabert grew up in Carriere, MS, and went to Pearl River Central from kindergarten through graduation. After living on the other side of the country for four years, it became her dream to come back and teach here– Gelabert remembers how Mississippi educators had shaped her, and she wanted to be able to give back to her home community in that same way.

