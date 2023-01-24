Rouses representative to answer questions at upcoming Council meeting Published 1:59 pm Tuesday, January 24, 2023

Don’t miss the upcoming Picayune City Council meeting where a Rouses representative will update the public on the upcoming grocery store.

Two months ago, the Louisiana-based grocery chain purchased the River Ridge Shopping Center in Picayune, located at exit 6 off of Highway 43 north, where the north Winn-Dixie location used to be before both locations in Picayune closed years ago.

On Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 5 p.m. in the City Hall council room, Rouses representative Peter Roy will address the board regarding the grocery stores statues update. He will also and questions from the board and potentially open questions to the public. Topics that could be addressed are the anticipated maintenance of the construction. Employee listing and total investment in the store.