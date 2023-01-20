Rodney L. Cressionnie, Sr. Published 10:06 am Friday, January 20, 2023

Rodney L. Cressionnie, Sr. of Picayune, Mississippi passed away on Monday January 9, 2023, at the age of 88. Rodney was born in Harahan, Louisiana June 9, 1934. He is preceded in death by his parents, Jeff and Hazel Cressionnie; son, Clinton Cressionnie; and brother, Jefferson Cressionnie. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Hazel Cressionnie; two sons, Rodney Cressionnie, Jr (Vicky) and Michael Cressionnie (Elizabeth); two daughters, Jeanne Louise Husson (Raymond) and Mary Lisa Holmes; eleven grandchildren, Rodney Cressionnie, III, Rachel Cressionnie, Ryan Cressionnie, Rhea N. Holmes, Brittany L. Holmes, Raymond Husson, III, John Husson, Katherine Husson, Jennifer Kay Husson, Faith Noel Cressionnie; four great-grandchildren, Taylor Cressionnie, Zoey Cressionnie, Lucy Cressionnie, Logan Cressionnie; and a host of family and friends. A Memorial Service will be held 1:30 pm, Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Picayune Funeral Home. Visitation be from 12:00 p.m.-1:30 p.m. Inurnment to follow in New Palestine Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Judes Children’s Research Hospital or a charity supporting disabled veterans.