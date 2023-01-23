Robinson, Harris named Bulldogs of the Week Published 9:36 am Monday, January 23, 2023

MGCCC Sports Information

PERKINSTON — Jabarie Robinson and Elsie Harris have been named Bulldogs of the Week for Jan. 16-22.

Robinson averaged 19.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists in a 1-1 week for Gulf Coast. He poured in 26 points in a 90-79 win over Northeast, adding five rebounds and four assists. He had 12 points and five rebounds in a 60-49 loss at Pearl River.

Harris helped Gulf Coast hand Pearl River its first loss of the year during a 2-0 week for the Bulldogs. She averaged 17.5 points, 5.0 assists and an eye-popping 5.5 steals. In a 64-53 win at Northeast, she had 25 points, six steals, five assists and five rebounds. In a 64-58 win against PRCC, Harris had 10 points, five steals and five assists. She shot 50 percent behind the 3-point arc and made all four free throws to remain tied for second in the league at an 81.6 percent clip.

