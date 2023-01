Beginning Thursday, Jan. 26, from 8 am until approximately 2 pm, there will be a road closure of Teague St. between Goodyear Blvd and 6th Ave. There will be no thru traffic. This closure is due to a street cut being repaired by the City of Picayune Utility Construction Department. Signs will be placed accordingly. Should you have any questions, please call 601-798-0031.