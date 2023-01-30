Reopened: I-59 Southbound Rest Area – St. Tammany Parish

Published 2:53 pm Monday, January 30, 2023

By Special to the Item

Special from DOTD.
UPDATE: THE I-59 REST AREA IS NOW OPEN.

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution.
————————————————————————————-
UPDATE: The notice below contained incorrect information. Please see the corrections here:

EMERGENCY CLOSURE: REST AREA ON I-59 SOUTHBOUND IN ST. TAMMANY PARISH

There has been a water pipe break at the Rest Area on I-59 Southbound in St. Tammany Parish. Crews are currently working on repairs; this notice will be updated when the work is completed.

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution. Be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

————————————————————————————————————————

EMERGENCY CLOSURE: REST AREA ON I-55 SOUTHBOUND IN TANGIPAHOA PARISH

There has been a water pipe break at the Rest Area on I-55 Southbound in Tangipahoa Parish. Crews are currently working on repairs; this notice will be updated when the work is completed.

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution. Be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) is committed to delivering transportation and public works systems that enhance the quality of life. In addition to more than 16,600 miles of roadway, including over 890 miles of interstate, DOTD supports the development of the state’s aviation, marine and rail infrastructures. Through this work, we are able to facilitate economic development, create job opportunities, improve vital evacuation routes, and make critical freight corridors safer and more efficient.

For more information, please visit www.dotd.la.gov, email dotdcs@la.gov, or call DOTD’s Customer Service Center at (225) 379-1232 or 1-877-4LADOTD (1-877-452-3683). Business hours are 7:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Please let us know how we may better serve you: Customer Service Survey.

