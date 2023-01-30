Reopened: I-59 Southbound Rest Area – St. Tammany Parish

Special from DOTD.

UPDATE: THE I-59 REST AREA IS NOW OPEN.

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution.

UPDATE: The notice below contained incorrect information. Please see the corrections here:

EMERGENCY CLOSURE: REST AREA ON I-59 SOUTHBOUND IN ST. TAMMANY PARISH

There has been a water pipe break at the Rest Area on I-59 Southbound in St. Tammany Parish. Crews are currently working on repairs; this notice will be updated when the work is completed.

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution.

EMERGENCY CLOSURE: REST AREA ON I-55 SOUTHBOUND IN TANGIPAHOA PARISH

There has been a water pipe break at the Rest Area on I-55 Southbound in Tangipahoa Parish. Crews are currently working on repairs; this notice will be updated when the work is completed.

