Reopened: I-59 Southbound Rest Area – St. Tammany Parish
Published 2:53 pm Monday, January 30, 2023
DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution.
——————————
UPDATE: The notice below contained incorrect information. Please see the corrections here:
EMERGENCY CLOSURE: REST AREA ON I-59 SOUTHBOUND IN ST. TAMMANY PARISH
There has been a water pipe break at the Rest Area on I-59 Southbound in St. Tammany Parish. Crews are currently working on repairs; this notice will be updated when the work is completed.
——————————
EMERGENCY CLOSURE: REST AREA ON I-55 SOUTHBOUND IN TANGIPAHOA PARISH
There has been a water pipe break at the Rest Area on I-55 Southbound in Tangipahoa Parish. Crews are currently working on repairs; this notice will be updated when the work is completed.
