Red Rose Award presented to Patricia Drackett Published 1:44 pm Tuesday, January 17, 2023

At the December meeting of the Sigma Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma, Patricia Drackett, director of the Crosby Arboretum, was honored with the Red Rose Award, which is given to a member of the community who has benefited from education and the status of women in educational leadership roles. Pat has organized the many educational programs available at the arboretum, conducted field trips for students from local schools, and educated the public about their environment by preserving, protecting, and displaying native plants. She was presented the award and a bouquet of red roses by Connie Sable, Chairman of the Professional Affairs Committee.