Red Cross, Peyton Manning huddle up for a lifesaving play this January Published 1:52 pm Tuesday, January 3, 2023

Those who come to give blood or platelets during National Blood Donor Month will be entered to win a trip to Super Bowl LVII

BIRMINGHAM, Jan. 3, 2023 — This January, the American Red Cross and Pro Football Hall of Famer and blood donor Peyton Manning are asking people to score big for patients in need – while getting a chance to win a trip to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona – by giving blood or platelets.

The start of the new year marks National Blood Donor Month – a time to celebrate those who generously roll up a sleeve to keep blood products stocked for hospitals providing critical care. As the busy holiday season winds down and the threat of severe winter weather and seasonal illness cases continue to rise, January can be a tough time for donors to make and keep appointments.

Step off the sidelines and resolve to donate blood or platelets. To book a time to give, visit RedCrossBlood.org, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or call 1-800-RED CROSS. In partnership with the National Football League (NFL), those who come to give blood, platelets or plasma Jan. 1-31, 2023, will be automatically entered to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona*, including access to day-of, in-stadium pre-game activities, tickets to the official Super Bowl Experience, round-trip airfare to Phoenix, three-night hotel accommodations (Feb. 10-13, 2023), plus a $500 gift card for expenses.

To lead the offense against a potential winter blood shortage, Manning invites the public to join him in helping save lives. “If everyone does their part and we collectively commit to donating blood, we can stack up more wins for hospital patients who are counting on us. A single individual is certainly impactful, but a whole team of people coming together to donate has an even greater effect.”

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Jan. 3-31

ALABAMA

Baldwin

Foley

1/4/2023: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Foley Court House, Foley Police Department, 200 E Section St.

1/18/2023: noon – 4 p.m., Foley Community St Pauls Lutheran Church, 400 N Alston St

1/25/2023: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., St. Margaret of Scotland Catholic Church—Jim Hassler Memorial Blood Drivve, 601 West Laurel St.

1/27/2023: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., South Baldwin Regional Medical Center, 1613 North McKenzie St.

Gulf Shores

1/23/2023: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Gulf Shores Middle School, 450 East 15th Ave

1/25/2023: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 8250 Roscoe Rd

Orange Beach

1/19/2023: noon – 4 p.m., Orange Beach United Methodist Church, 28571 Canal Rd

Robertsdale

1/7/2023: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Haley Parker-Student Leaders Save Lives at Robertsdale Fire Department, 22575 St. Paul St.

_______________

Clarke

Jackson

1/6/2023: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Walmart Jackson, 4209 Highway 43 North

_______________

Escambia

Atmore

1/17/2023: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 310 S. Main St.

_______________

Mobile

Grand Bay

1/17/2023: 2:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., Union Baptist Church, 5151 Grand Bay Wilmer Rd. S.

Mobile

1/3/2023: 8 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., American Red Cross–Mobile Chapter, 35 North Sage Ave

1/4/2023: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Alabama Orthopaedic Clinic, 3610 Springhill Memorial Drive

1/4/2023: noon – 6 p.m., American Red Cross–Mobile Chapter, 35 North Sage Ave

1/6/2023: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., American Red Cross–Mobile Chapter Donor Room, 35 North Sage Ave

1/13/2023: 8 a.m. – noon, American Red Cross–Mobile Chapter, 35 North Sage Ave

1/18/2023: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., AMPAC, 2050 Sixth St.

1/18/2023: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Revelation Missionary Baptist Church, 1711 Taylor Ln

1/18/2023: 4 p.m. – 8 p.m., Creekwood Church of Christ, 1901 Schillinger Rd

1/20/2023: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., American Red Cross–Mobile Chapter, 35 North Sage Ave

1/23/2023: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Mercedes-Benz of Mobile, 3060 Dauphin St.

1/24/2023: 7:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., BC Rain School, 3125 Dauphin Island Parkway

1/24/2023: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Bishop State-Student Life Center, 351 BRd. St.

1/26/2023: 8 a.m. – noon, Ascension Providence Hospital, 6801 Airport Blvd.

1/26/2023: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Mobile Kappa League, 650 St. Francis

1/27/2023: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m., American Red Cross–Mobile Chapter, 35 North Sage Ave

1/27/2023: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., St. James Major Catholic Church, 714 N. College St.

Saraland

1/22/2023: noon – 5 p.m., Destination Church, 1601 Celeste Rd.

_______________

Monroe

Beatrice

1/23/2023: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., J F Shields High School, 17688 Highway 21 North

Monroeville

1/5/2023: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Monroeville Eye Care, 3016 South Alabama Ave.

FLORIDA

Escambia

Pensacola

1/4/2023: noon – 4 p.m., American Red Cross Pensacola Chapter, 9111 Studervant St., Suite A

MISSISSIPPI

Forrest

Hattiesburg

1/5/2023: 11 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Merit Health Wesley, 5001 Hardy St

1/12/2023: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., JaCorey Jones-Student Leaders Save Lives, 3719 Veterans Memorial Drive

_______________

George

Lucedale

1/12/2023: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., First United methodist Church-Christian Life Center, 5101 Main St

1/19/2023: 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., MGCCC- George County Center, 11203 Old Highway 63

1/20/2023: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Wal-Mart Lucedale, 11228 Old 63 S

1/27/2023: noon – 5 p.m., Wellness Center, 838 Mill St A

_______________

Hancock

Bay Saint Louis

1/11/2023: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Our Lady of the Gulf Community Center, Our Lady of the Gulf Community Center, 228 S. Beach Blvd.

1/16/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St. Rose de Lima Catholic Church, 301 S. Necaise Ave.

Diamondhead

1/9/2023: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Diamondhead Community Center, Diamondhead Community Center, Diamondhead Circle

Waveland

1/17/2023: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Lowes Waveland, 9020 Highway 603

_______________

Harrison

Biloxi

1/3/2023: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., The Salvation Army Kroc Center, 575 Division St.

1/9/2023: noon – 5 p.m., Edgewater Mall, 2600 Beach Boulevard

1/10/2023: 10:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, 777 Beach Blvd.

1/10/2023: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Ironworks, 220 Eisenhower

1/16/2023: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Exit Prestige Luxury Realty, 2598 Pass Rd, Suite B

Diberville

1/19/2023: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Walmart, 365 Sangani Blvd.

1/25/2023: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Big Ridge Baptist Church, 3230 Big Ridge Rd

1/26/2023: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Mandal GMC/BMW, 11290 Mandal Pkwy

Gulfport

1/4/2023: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., ARC – South Mississippi Chapter – Weekly, 612 E Pass Rd.

1/5/2023: noon – 4 p.m., Health Fit M. D. Gulfport, 12262 Hwy 49 Suite 6

1/5/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St. Joseph Catholic Church, 12290 DePew Rd.

1/6/2023: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., ARC – South Mississippi Chapter – Weekly, 612 E Pass Rd.

1/9/2023: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Gulf Coast Event Center, 9475 US 49

1/11/2023: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Memorial Hospital Gulfport, 4500 13th St.

1/13/2023: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Knight Nonprofit Center, 11975 Seaway Rd.

1/13/2023: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., ARC – South Mississippi Chapter – Weekly, 612 E Pass Rd.

1/13/2023: noon – 4 p.m., Lowes Gulfport, 2151 John Hill Boulevard

1/19/2023: noon – 4 p.m., EXIT Magnolia Coast Realty, 370 Courthouse Rd., Suite 104

1/20/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., ARC – South Mississippi Chapter – Weekly, 612 E Pass Rd.

1/27/2023: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., ARC – South Mississippi Chapter- Gulfport Office, 612 E. Pass Rd.

Long Beach

1/6/2023: 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., South Mississippi Regional Center, 1170 West RailRd.

1/10/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., First United Methodist of Long Beach, 208 PIne St

_______________

Jackson

Gautier

1/23/2023: noon – 5 p.m., First United Methodist Church of Gautier, First United Methodist Church of Gautier, 2717 Highway 90

Ocean Springs

1/17/2023: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., St Johns Episcopal Church Ocean Springs, 705 Rayburn Ave

1/24/2023: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., City of Ocean Springs, 3730 Highway 90

Pascagoula

1/10/2023: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Jackson County Chamber of Commerce, 720 Krebs Ave

_______________

Stone

Wiggins

1/14/2023: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Bond Baptist Church, 35 Sellers St.

1/22/2023: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., St. Francis Xavier Parish Wiggins, 1026 East Central Ave

1/26/2023: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Stone County EMS, 417 Vardaman St.

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

Amplify your impact − volunteer!

Another way to support the lifesaving mission of the Red Cross is to become a volunteer blood donor ambassador at Red Cross blood drives. Blood donor ambassadors help greet, check-in and thank blood donors to ensure they have a positive donation experience.

Volunteers can also serve as transportation specialists, playing a vital role in ensuring lifesaving blood products are delivered to nearby hospitals. For more information and to apply for either position, visit redcross.org/volunteertoday.

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.