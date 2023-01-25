Ray Palmer Sr.

January 22, 2023

Ray Conrad Palmer Sr., of Carriere, Mississippi, passed away on January 22, 2023 at the age of 90. He

was a native of Picayune, Mississippi,

born on January 14, 1933. Ray,

affectionately known as “Papa Dude,” was a beloved father, grandfather, and friend to all who knew him. He was a devout Christian and active member of the Jehovah Witness local congregation who never wavered in his faith.

Ray leaves behind, to cherish his

memory, his devoted wife of 70 years,

Mary Edith Palmer; two children, Ray

Conrad “Rocky” Palmer Jr. and Mary

Ellen “Penny” West; eight grandchildren;

13 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and a host of extended family members and friends, all of whom he loved immensely.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Zoena Cochran Palmer and Oscar Therlough Palmer; one child, Whitney Herrin; and seven siblings.

Ray graduated from Carriere High School with the Class of 1951. He bravely served in the United States Army Special Forces during the Korean War, stationed at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. Ray had a career as an insurance agent until his retirement. He will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved him.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Friday, January 27, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Audubon Funeral Home in Slidell. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 28, 2023 beginning at 2:00 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Picayune, Mississippi. Ray will be laid to rest in New Palestine Cemetery in Picayune, Mississippi following services. Memories and condolences may be expressed at www. AudubonFuneralHome.com