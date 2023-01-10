PYAA Baseball looks for volunteers for upcoming season Published 2:03 pm Tuesday, January 10, 2023

by Rob Sigler

Picayune Youth Athletic Association is looking for parent volunteer coaches for their upcoming baseball season.

According to a post on the PYAA Baseball Facebook page, the organization had to “turn away about 70 kids because we did not have enough parents volunteer to coach” last year. A majority of those were late registrations who tried to register for the spring after registration had closed.

PYAA officials did what they could to work a few players on to teams the week after registration closed, but eventually had to stop because they didn’t have enough coaches and the teams were maxed out at 11-13 players per team.

Had these youth registered during the four weeks of registration, PYAA officials said they would have had the option to ask other parents to step up and coach and been able to let every child play.

Officials are expecting another large amount of participants during the registration period that ends January 31 and are asking for more adults to volunteer to coach.

If you have a love and understanding of baseball and would like to volunteer to coach, message the PYAA Baseball Facebook page requesting a coaches form.

For those wanting to register to play baseball this spring, registration is open every Saturday in January from 1-4 p.m. at Friendship Park or visit the PYAA Baseball Facebook page to register online. Registration is $100 per child.

There will not be a late registration period this year.

The Opening Day tournament will be Saturday, March 11 at Friendship Park.