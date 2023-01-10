Private University to Award Full-Ride Scholarship to One Hopeful Writer Published 11:17 am Tuesday, January 10, 2023

January 10, 2023 (Jackson, Miss.) – Belhaven University is honoring well-known author Angie Thomas ’11 by helping aspiring writers in a major way. The Angie Thomas Writers Scholarship will provide a full-ride scholarship to one incoming creative writing major and additional scholarships to other applicants.

Now in its fourth year, these scholarships are named in honor of Thomas, author of New York Times best-selling novels On the Come Up, The Hate U Give, and Concrete Rose. The Hate U Give was developed into a major motion picture and the film version On the Come Up is now streaming on Paramount+. “It means the world to me to have a scholarship in my honor,” said Thomas. “Even more than that, it’s incredible to know that this could play a huge role in a young writer’s life. That alone is an honor.”

Thomas is encouraging students to apply and believes there are many young writers who need the extra support to make their dreams of authorship a reality. “It truly is a blessing to be a blessing, and the Angie Thomas Writers Scholarship is just that. For the fourth straight year, yet another young writer will be given the opportunity to hone their craft without a financial burden weighing them down.”

Imani Skipwith was the first winner of the scholarship in 2020. She said, “The scholarship has helped me tremendously in taking the financial burden off my parents and allowing me to explore my craft without the extra stress. I’ve enjoyed studying creative writing at Belhaven. I’m learning to develop healthy writing habits while getting the assistance I need from my professors.”

“The scholarship provides an unparalleled opportunity for four years of growth as a writer, person, and artist,” said Chair and Professor of Creative Writing Dr. Randall Smith. “Through the BFA in Creative Writing, gifted storytellers and poets are welcomed into a writing community with a long and storied history of excellence.”

Belhaven will award one incoming freshman a full-ride scholarship, which will cover tuition, room and board at the University for four years. Other applicants may receive scholarships as part of the program.

Scholarship applications are due March 10, 2023 and the winner will be selected on April 10, 2023. Interested students can visit gobelhaven.com/angie to learn more about the requirements and apply today.

Skipwith adds, “To those who are applying to the scholarship, stand strong with your writing. Write what you feel needs to be written.”