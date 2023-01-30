PRC School Board; project updates and hears citizen comments about potential bus transportation changes Published 9:33 am Monday, January 30, 2023

1 of 3

The Pearl River Central School District held its regular called Bard meeting on Jan 9, 2023.

On the Board’s agenda, there was a motion to consider accepting all bids received and award the Transportation Services contract to First Student, Inc., pending Board attorney review.

First Student Inc., is a transportation company that schools use for their student transportation. Currently, the Pearl River Central school district employs its, own drivers.

During public comment at the beginning of the board meeting, several drivers voice their dissatisfaction with this news. A 30-year school driver for Pearl River Central School district,

“it was my first job and I planned on it being my last job.”

The citizen said they were informed that morning by the Transportation Department about being possibly outsourced by Student First Inc. She asked the Board not to vote on it because of the benefits that will be taken away from the drivers, such as their retirement plan and health insurance.

Another driver was unhappy to have been informed by word of mouth. She pleaded that First Student Inc. isn’t as good as the current transportation drivers.

“We know the kids, know these roads, and we take care of them, (the kids).”

Once the Board got to said Item, no members of the Board voted to motion it or take any action. The Board could entertain a motion at the next board meeting if Superintendent John Shows makes the recommendation.

Projects

Chief Financial and Operations Officer T. J. Burleson has no timeline to report on the completion of the auditorium. The contractors are in the final stages of their list. Currently, it’s in the process of installing the light board and audio system.

The cheer and dance facility has completed the foundation and has started the contraction of the metal building. The next progress meeting with Burleson and the contractors will be on Jan. 24, 2023. The project is still on track to be completed in May of 2023.

The baseball/softball concession and restroom foundation are complete. The entire completion is on track for the end of February. The field’s improvements are nearly done with drainage. Contractors have placed it in the bases and home plates. The softball field is complete except for the outfield fence.

In other businesses, the Board approved an Education Enhancement Equipment Grant for $11,834.00. This is to be used for CTE equipment. They also approved a grant to Nicole Brown from the Lower Pearl River Valley Foundation for $2,500 for Ceramics in Motion.

The Board’s next meeting will be held on Thursday, Feb. 9 at 5:20 p.m. at the PRCHS Library.