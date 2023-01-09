Poplarville Democrat Changes Published 8:42 am Monday, January 9, 2023

For decades our community has turned to The Poplarville Democrat as its source for news and information. We’ve been a vital part of telling the story of our community and its people. As times changed, so did our paper, be it adding color to pages that were once black & white or changes in reporters and styles.

Recently we have heard one question over and over; “where is our website?”. This week we resolved that and launched www.poplarvilledemocrat.com. In doing so, we’ve given the community its online voice and the conduit to the content you’ve been seeking.

Like many things in life, as one thing comes, so another goes. The weekly Democrat will be ending on Friday, January 13th. That content will still be in print in its own section in the Picayune Items Wednesday editions. This decision was not made lightly but rather one we’ve struggled with for quite some time.

We are excited to continue being part of the Poplarville community, albeit in two new forms. We look forward to serving our community for many more decades to come. Our new website will allow us to get content up daily instead of weekly and help us be more responsive when the community needs information quickly.

We hope you enjoy the new website and continue to enjoy our communities content weekly on Wednesdays.

Kevin Warren is the President and Publisher of the Poplarville Democrat, Picayune Item, and the Bogalusa Daily News. He can be reached at kevin.warren@picayuneitem.com.