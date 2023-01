“Pistols ‘N’ Petticoats Square Dance Club Published 12:50 pm Friday, January 20, 2023

Picayune has square dancing right here in town.

“Pistols ‘N’ Petticoats Square Dance Club” Come to our lessons starting on March 2nd 2023. The location is First United Methodist Church at 416 North Haugh Avenue, 7:00 P.M. Family Life Center. We invite the whole family for family time together and fun. Information call: Harold Markham 504-810-8952, David Radecker 985-288-7307 or Jeanette Laviolette 504-247-4235