Picayune wrestling put on a show during senior night

Published 10:02 am Friday, January 13, 2023

By David Thornton Jr.

The Picayune Maroon Tide wrestling team goes undefeated in their tri-meet against St. Martin and St. Patrick. Thursday was a special night, making it senior night and the programs first home match in program history.

 

Head Coach Daniel Mosley coached his squad to 63-18 win over St. Andrews and a 60-24 win over St. Patrick. Pin downs came in bunches for the Maroon Tide. Dominic Jones was fierce on the make pinning 2 of his opponent under 60 seconds. Cade Desselle also had a 60 second pin down against St. Martin. Tony Brewer and Darian Champlin had pins against St. Patrick. Ajay Kolaprath had one pin against St. Martin and Colin Christensen ha a pin against St. Martin.

Next, the Maroon Tide will host the districts meet on Tuesday, Feb. 7 ah the Picayune Memorial high school gym.

