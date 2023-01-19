Picayune wins in overtime thriller over PRC, 3-2

Published 12:50 pm Thursday, January 19, 2023

By David Thornton Jr.

Picayune's Justin Archega and Pearl River Central's Chaz Lafaye fight over the ball during Picayune's 3-2 overtime win. -Photo by David Thornton Jr.

The Pearl River Central Blue Devils and the Picayune Maroon Tide played for seeding rights during Thursday’s overtime thriller.

 

Picayune needed to win by at least two goals to steal a second seed spot from PRC. Picayune didn’t secure a second seed but they did clinch a 3-2-overtime win.

Picayune led 1-0 early on the second half of regulation, then PRC tied the game at 1-1 with 9 minutes left.

 

In the opening overtime period, PRC took their first lead after Chris Hart’s goal. Picayune’s Trace Moore tied the game at 2-2 after knocking in a free-kick.

With less than 30 seconds in overtime, Picayune had a lucky ball slip behind PRC’s goalkeeper clinching them a late game win.

 

How it stands right now, PRC will be the 2nd seed and Picayune will be the 3rd seed in the 5A State Championships. PRC will host the 3rd seed Laurel Tornadoes the first round game on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 5:30 p.m. Picayune will be on the road to play the 2nd seed Wayne County War Eagles that same day and time.

