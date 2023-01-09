Picayune soccer bullies Moss Point, Hornets win on senior night and PRC boys win while girls fall Published 11:16 am Monday, January 9, 2023

1 of 2

Both the Picayune Maroon Tide and Lady Maroon Tide soccer teams add to their win column after dominate victories over Moss Point this past Friday.

The Lady Maroon Tide won 11-0 and the Maroon Tide boys won their match 12-0.

Both games were extremely fast passed. It took the Lady Maroon Tide less than 30 seconds to get two clean shoots at the goal. At the 36:50 mark, Lady Maroon Tide’s Kadie Craft began their scoring run with a goal right up the middle field. Craft scored two goals that night. The scoring came from all over the roster. Cailin Wash also had a pair of goals, and her teammates Jayda Jones, Abby Davis, Trinity Thigpen, and Anna Clogher along with others scored single goals.

The Lady Maroon Tide advance to 5-4-1 this season, they sit in third place in the district at 1-2.

The District standing is as follows:

No. 1 West Harrison (9-3-1, 3-0 in district)

No. 2 Long Beach (6-8, 2-1)

No. 3 Picayune.

No. 4 Pearl River Central (3-7-1, 0-3).

If the Lady Maroon Tide holds their third-place spot they will clinch a district tournament spot.

The boy’s match was similar to the girl’s, another fast-paced yet once-sided affair. Maroon Tide’s Mason Ripoll had four goals and two assists. Payton Harper scored two goals and Mathew Mills, Tace Moore (4 assists), Larry Davis, Jamal Simmons, Ej Callaham, and Wesam Naji all had single goals.

The Maroon Tide advanced to 6-5 this season and sit in third place in the district with a 1-2 record.

The District standing is as follows:

No. 1 Long Beach (9-2-3, 3-0)

No. 2 Pearl River Central (10-4, 2-1).

No. 3 Picayune.

No. 4 West Harrison (0-8, 0-3 in district)

The Maroon Tide will also clinch a district tournament appearance if they maintain their standings.

Next, the Picayune Maroon Tide will travel to play Long Beach Bearcats this Tuesday, Jan 10.

Other soccer actions in Pearl River County include Poplarville’s win over Columbia and PRC boys beating Harrison Central while their girls take unfortunate losses.

On Friday, Jan 6, the Lady Hornets beat the Columbia Wildcats (5-6) in a 5-0 match. Lady Hornets Addy Grace Alexander hat a hat-trick and Rose Rester and Faith Hariel contributed single goals.

The Lady Hornets advance to 8-3-1 and stand number 1 in the district at 3-1.

The district standing is as follows:

No. 1 Poplarville

No. 2 Purvis (7-2-1, 1-1)

No. 3 Greene County (3-3-2, 1-1)

No. 4 Forrest County Agricultural (2-6, 0-2).

The Hornet boys beat Columbia (3-6-1) on the same night by a score of 7-1. Hornets Lucas Santiago and Jesus Martin had two goals, and Aiden Bond, Patton Francis, and Caleb Chrisolm contributed single goals.

The Hornets advance to 7-4-1 and 4-0 in the district.

The district standing is as follows:

No. 1 Poplarville

No. 2 Purvis (3-5-2, 1-1)

No. 3 Greene County (2-6-1, 1-2)

No. 4 Forrest County Agricultural (6-5-1, 0-3).

Poplarville’s next match will be against the Forrest County Agricultural this Tuesday, Jan 10.

On Friday, Jan 6, the Pearl River Central boys beat Harrison Central 5-1 and the Lady Blue Devils lost to Harrison Central 0-1.

PRC’s next match will be at home this Tuesday, Jan 10 against West Harrison.