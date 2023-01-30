Picayune Police Arrest Man Riding Bicycle For Possession Of Controlled Substance

Monday morning, officers with the Narcotics Division / N.E.T. of the Picayune Police Department observed a person known to them as Bruce Bunales who had an outstanding warrant riding a bicycle on South Haugh Avenue.

When officers made contact with Bunales, they realized he had a pipe on him. They found a clear plastic bag under Bunales’ hand.

Officers asked the suspect to lift up his right hand, and he refused.

They secured him in custody and while doing so, recovered Methamphetamine.