Picayune Police Arrest Man Riding Bicycle For Possession Of Controlled Substance

Monday morning, officers with the Narcotics Division / N.E.T. of the Picayune Police Department observed a person known to them as Bruce Bunales who had an outstanding warrant riding a bicycle on South Haugh Avenue.
When officers made contact with Bunales, they realized he had a pipe on him. They found a clear plastic bag under Bunales’ hand.
Officers asked the suspect to lift up his right hand, and he refused.
They secured him in custody and while doing so, recovered Methamphetamine.
Bunales was arrested and charged with Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance and Disorderly Conduct and Failure to Comply.