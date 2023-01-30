Picayune Police Arrest Man Riding Bicycle For Possession Of Controlled Substance

Published 2:50 pm Monday, January 30, 2023

By Special to the Item

Monday morning, officers with the Narcotics Division / N.E.T. of the Picayune Police Department observed a person known to them as Bruce Bunales who had an outstanding warrant riding a bicycle on South Haugh Avenue.
When officers made contact with Bunales, they realized he had a pipe on him. They found a clear plastic bag under Bunales’ hand.
Officers asked the suspect to lift up his right hand, and he refused.
They secured him in custody and while doing so, recovered Methamphetamine.
Bunales was arrested and charged with Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance and Disorderly Conduct and Failure to Comply.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

More News

Fatal Crash, George County

Reopened: I-59 Southbound Rest Area – St. Tammany Parish

Mayor Luke’s review on 2022 and looking forward to future growth

Blue Devils Brayson Kirby selected for 2023 all-star game

Print Article

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar