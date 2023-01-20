Picayune Library temporary closed due to fallen panels

Published 9:08 am Friday, January 20, 2023

By Special to the Item

The Picayune Public Works Department was on the scene the morning following two fallen panels at the Picayune Margaret Reed Crosby Memorial Library. -Photo by David Thornton Jr.

According to a recent press release from the Picayune Margaret Reed Crosby Memorial Library, two heavy panels fell from the corner of the building just after the 6 p.m. closure on Thursday, Jan 19. No one was harmed. A community group using the Holland
Hall meeting room after hours heard the fall and notified Picayune Mayor Jim Luke.

Eric Morris, Picayune Public Works Director, determined that the library should be cordoned off
for safety until a thorough inspection can be performed.

Library patrons should keep borrowed items until the library reopens. Late fines will not be charged.

Updates will be posted on Pearl River County Library System’s social media accounts.

