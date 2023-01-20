Picayune Library temporary closed due to fallen panels Published 9:08 am Friday, January 20, 2023

According to a recent press release from the Picayune Margaret Reed Crosby Memorial Library, two heavy panels fell from the corner of the building just after the 6 p.m. closure on Thursday, Jan 19. No one was harmed. A community group using the Holland

Hall meeting room after hours heard the fall and notified Picayune Mayor Jim Luke.

Eric Morris, Picayune Public Works Director, determined that the library should be cordoned off

for safety until a thorough inspection can be performed.

Library patrons should keep borrowed items until the library reopens. Late fines will not be charged.

Updates will be posted on Pearl River County Library System’s social media accounts.