Picayune Buddy Ball League 2023 Season Info Published 3:52 pm Wednesday, January 18, 2023

Picayune Buddy Ball is near, here’s what citizens should know about the program and how they provide for special needs athletes with “Buddy” volunteers.

During our 2022 Season, Buddy Ball had 36 “Buddies” that collectively served 173 community service hours. Since the program began in 2016, our “Buddies” have served collectively 485 community service hours.

“Buddies” are generally local youth involved with local churches, school organizations, sports and activitie s. For example, PMHS Band, PMHS students, PRC students, PRCC students, PRC Blue Angels Dance Team including Coach Penton have been “Buddies” for several years.

There is no cost to the local special needs athletes youth-adult teams, which catty around 50-80 total athletes.

Since 2016, Picayune Kiwanis Club has been a major sponsor of Buddy Ball. Over the years, other local agencies have also helped on the fields with these athletes: Pearl River County Sheriffs Department, Picayune Police Department, MHP & Active Duty Military stationed at Stennis Space Center. The Picayune Fire Department has also continuously provided support throughout the years.

Other organizations that contributed to or helped sponsor Picayune Buddy Ball in 2022: are Mossy Motors of Picayune and Picayune Exchange Club. Usually, the Kiwanis and other officials are there to help us kick off our season. Buddy Ball has other generous individuals/organizations that are our “Game Snack Sponsors”. They provide snacks & drinks for the athletes after each game.

The athletes are looking forward to seeing their favorite Coaches: Trevor Adam, Zachary & Heather Lee, Stacey Penton Lee, Corey & Christie Dorn (& “Buddies” Conner, Courtney & Cameryn Dorn-who have been “Buddies” since 2016).

We recognize every sponsor, volunteer & athlete at our Banquet held at the Kaycee Hall in Picayune after the season

The Opening Day Ceremony will be on on March, 4, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at Friendship park.

Buddy Ball encourages any other programs, organizations that provide support, services to the local special needs athletes and their families to set up tables, booths to network, and share information.

Athlete registration, “Buddy” applications, and other info can be found on the Facebook page: “Picayune Buddy Ball“