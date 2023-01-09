Picayune and Pearl River Central basketball face off in district opener

Published 12:51 pm Monday, January 9, 2023

By David Thornton Jr.

On Friday, Jan. 6 the Picayune Maroon Tide (3-17) hosted the Pearl River Central Devils in a district-opener basketball matchup.

The Lady Blue Devils(12-5) beat the Lady Maroon Tide(3-17),  51-26. PRC’s Hannah Mitchell scored a game-high 17 points.

Picayune’s Raziyah Brown had a team-high 12 pts.

The Maroon Tide boys (7-12) beat the Blue Devils(10-9), 70-41. Picayune’s  Troy Carter had a game-high 22 pts, and Dakieth Quinn contributed 20 pts. PRC’s Payton Cardona had a team-high 18 pts.

 

This Tuesday, Jan. 10, Picayune will play at West Harrison (3-8) and PRC will host the Lamar Christian Lions. Tip-off the girls game is set for 6 p.m., and boy’s will start at 7:30 p.m.

 

