Pearl River County Genealogy Club Published 3:02 pm Thursday, January 5, 2023

The Pearl River County Genealogy Club will hold its monthly meeting at 10 a.m. on

Wednesday, January 18th at the Margaret Crosby Memorial Library, 900 Goodyear Blvd.

New members and the public are invited to attend. For information, contact Mike

Fitzwilliam at 601-749-4989.