Patsy Raynaud Published 10:07 am Friday, January 20, 2023

Patsy D. Raynaud, 91, passed away on January 14, 2023 at 10:50 am at her residence in Picayune, Mississippi. Patsy was born on September 18, 1931 in New Orleans, Louisiana to Joseph Mayo and Varina Dodge .In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Dudley Raynaud; two siblings, Ellston Dodge, Thelma Gallane; and one granddaughter, Amy Sumrow. Family members include three daughters, Bonnie Raynaud, Sandra (Jeff) Varnado, Donna Aguilard; three grandchildren, Nathan Varnado, Rebecca Carr, Elizabeth Heath; nine great grandchildren, Hattie Sumrow, Kennedy Varnado, Kylie Varnado, Averi Barnes, Emma Heath, Letti Heath, Shane Carr, Madalynn Carr, and Garrett Carr. Online condolences can be made at picayunefh.com.