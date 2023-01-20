Nearly One in Three Mississippians Eligible for Food Assistance

Our redesigned visualization features new estimates of 2020 SNAP eligibility and access in 13 of the 23 states featured. Among them, eligibility was lowest (13.1%) in Wyoming and highest (32.1%) in Mississippi.

The eligibility rate in Mississippi varied widely considerably among demographic subgroups.

For example, 53.1% of non-Hispanic Black alone Mississippians and 19.5% of the state’s non-Hispanic White alone populations were eligible for SNAP benefits.

Households with children were much more likely than those without kids to qualify.

About 1 in 4 (26.9%) Mississippians in households with no children were eligible for SNAP benefits in 2020. In contrast, 33.9% in households with school-age children only; 41.8% in households with preschool-age children only; and 45.0% in households with both preschool- and school-age children were eligible.

Eligibility varied a lot at the county level, too.

For example, Hinds and Rankin are neighboring counties in central Mississippi and among the state’s most populated. But the SNAP eligibility rate in Hinds County (39.3%) is double the eligibility rate of Rankin County (19.3%).