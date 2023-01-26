Mystic Krewe of Pawdi Gras parade, and best-dressed pet contest Published 2:18 pm Thursday, January 26, 2023

On Feb. 11, come em-bark on the 2023 Mystic Krewe of Pawdi Gras parade, organized by the Pearl River County SPCA and sponsored by Glamour House.

Now accepting Krewe members to join for $15 human/pet duo and every entry is directly entered into the best-dressed pet contest following the end of the parade. Pet winner will receive a courtesy grooming package from Petsense Picayune along with a Pet Treat / Toy gift basket!

SIGN UP TODAY by calling 504.717.3333.