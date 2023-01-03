More than 35 million people under some sort of severe weather threat in the South Published 10:31 am Tuesday, January 3, 2023

Tornado and Flood Watch are in effect until 5 p.m. today for the Following locations in Mississippi. Mississippi counties are

Adams,

Amite

Attala Choctaw,

Claiborne,

Clarke Clay,

Copiah,

Covington, Forrest,

Franklin,

George Greene,

Hinds,

Jasper Jefferson,

Jefferson Davis,

Jones Kemper,

Lamar,

Lauderdale Lawrence,

Leake,

Lincoln Lowndes,

Madison,

Marion Neshoba,

Newton,

Noxubee Oktibbeha,

Pearl River,

Perry, Pike,

Rankin,

Scott Simpson,

Smith,

Stone Walthall,

Wayne, and

Wilkinson Winston.

There is also a flood watch issued for Pearl River County on Jan 3, and will expire at 6 p.m.

Provided by CNN Weather, resident can track the storm: Satellite, radar, travel delays and more.

According to CNN's report

“Heavy rainfall associated with these thunderstorms could also trigger significant flash flooding across the South. Southeastern Alabama and Southwest Georgia are under a level 3 out of 4 “moderate” risk of excessive rainfall. Portions of Southeast Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee and Georgia are also under a level 2 out of 4 “slight” risk of excessive rainfall.

Rainfall totals could reach 2 to 4 inches across the South through Wednesday, while some areas could see up to 6 inches.”