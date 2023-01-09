Mississippi elections open for qualifying candidates Published 9:00 am Monday, January 9, 2023

PICAYUNE, MS – As of Tuesday, Jan 3, candidates in Mississippi can begin qualifying for the 2023 elections, which will include statewide offices, state district offices, county offices and county district offices.

Mississippians can access the Secretary of State’s official 2023 Candidate Qualifying Guide through this link, which provides information for those seeking an elected office. For all offices on the ballot this year, visit the Elections Chart on the Secretary of State’s website.

Provided by WLBT 3 News, below are general guidelines for office qualification. Candidates are highly encouraged to learn and familiarize themselves with these required legal qualifications to seek and hold office, as well as the qualifying procedures.