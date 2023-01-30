Mississippi Cannabis Operators Set to Attend Capitol Day in Jackson, MS Published 8:47 am Monday, January 30, 2023

JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi Independent Cannabis Association (“MICA”) has

invited local cannabis business owners and operators from around the state of Mississippi

to convene at the state capitol at 8:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 1, 2023.

The capitol day event will give small business owners in the cannabis industry an

opportunity to discuss amendments to H.B. 1158. The newly proposed legislation

contains key changes to Mississippi’s medicinal marijuana law enacted last year.

“MICA is dedicated to protecting locally owned and operated cannabis businesses in the

state of Mississippi. MICA and its board members advanced several provisions that we

communicated to the author of H.B. 1158, Representative Lee Yancey, who serves as

Chairman of the Drug Policy Committee. Although the proposed revisions were included

in H.B. 1158, it’s imperative that the other members of the legislature hear from small

business owners in the cannabis industry from their districts” said MICA Executive

Director Pete Stokes.

MICA is composed of 100% locally owned and operated cannabis businesses from

around the state of Mississippi. “Out of state entities are already flooding into our state.

When the interests of out of state entities get put before Mississippi’s business owners,

profits leave the state, and the Mississippi economy loses out. Our mission is to ensure

that small cannabis businesses thrive in Mississippi” continued Pete Stokes.

Cannabis business owners interested in joining MICA can find information by visiting

www.MICAMS.org.