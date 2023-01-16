MGCCC Women hit the road Tuesday

Published 11:40 am Monday, January 16, 2023

By Special to the Item

PERKINSTON — The Mississippi Gulf Coast women have a long trip to play another MACCC showdown Tuesday.

 

The Bulldogs will be taking on Northeast Mississippi in Booneville at 6 p.m. The game will be streamed at https://nemcctv.com/goldchannel/.

Northeast played at in the MGCCC Thanksgiving Classic, but the teams did not play each other.

 

Records

  • MGCCC: 7-3/2-1 MACCC, T-5th place in conference
  • Northeast: 5-8/1-2 MACCC, T-8th place in conference

Last Time Out

  • MGCCC beat Mississippi Delta 58-50 on Thursday in Perkinston.
  • Northeast lost 59-52 at Meridian on Thursday.

Previous Meeting

On Jan 10, 2022, Gulf Coast beat Northeast 69-41 at Perkinston.

Notes

  • Gulf Coast is second in the MACCC in field-goal defense (32.6 percent) and 3-point defense (21.2 percent).
  • Simaru Fields (Fr., Gulfport/Gulfport) is seventh in the MACCC in scoring (14.8 ppg).
  • Elsie Harris (So., Mobile, Ala./B.C. Rain) leads the MACCC in minutes (36.4 mpg) and is third in free-throw shooting (79.4 percent).
  • TK Catchings (So., New Hebron/Simpson Academy) is fifth in the MACCC in field-goal shooting (56.4 percent) and seventh in rebounding (7.6 rpg).

Three Ahead

  • Thursday, Jan. 19: vs. Pearl River, Perkinston, 6 p.m.
  • Monday, Jan. 23: at Coahoma, Clarksdale, 6 p.m.
  • Thursday, Jan. 26: vs. East Central, 6 p.m.

 

For more information on MGCCC’s 11 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.

