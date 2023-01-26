MDWFP revenue is up, Game wardens issue 1,296 citations Published 9:07 am Thursday, January 26, 2023

By Hunter Cloud from The Daily Leader

CLEVELAND — Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks ended the 2022 year on a good note financially. Jason Thompson presented revenue figures to the commission at the monthly meeting Wednesday morning.

Thompeon’s report is one of the most important reports each month as the figures make up 90 percent of the MDWFP’s budget. Revenue was up five percent from the previous year, he said.

Resident license sales generated $5.2 million, WMA permits were up two percent and non-resident license sales were up 10 percent.

Brian Ferguson, who oversees the state parks, asked the commission to pass rules 1.1 and 1.2 which would change the fee structure for state parks to be a market based decision. There were no public comments made on the rules and the commission voted to pass the rules.

Col. Jerry Carter, chief of law enforcement, gave an update on their enforcement efforts from December. Agents issued 1,296 citations in December.

Carter said 209 citations were for no license, 95 were for hunting from a public road, 65 for not wearing hunters orange, 55 for supplemental feeding and 50 for trespassing.

Commissioners heard three people asking for license reinstatement. Michael Hale from Panola County had his license taken away for his role in shooting at a deer at night in his truck. Commissioner William Mounger II asked him why it was a big deal.

“You can’t see what is behind your target. It is dangerous,” Hale said.

His license was reinstated as he promised he wouldn’t make the mistake again along with the other men. Commission Chairman Billy Cossar said shooting at night from the road could be dangerous because a home could be on the other side, bowhunters might be tracking the animal or someone’s prized bull could be struck.